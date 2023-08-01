BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some residents in Butler County need to take precautions before using the water. The state has issued boil water advisories for:

Butler County Rural Water District 3 public water supply system

The City of Cassoday’s public water supply system

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says both systems had line breaks that resulted in a loss of pressure. When that happens, there’s a risk of bacteria getting into the water.

The KDHE says customers should take these precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes, and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Officials will send water samples to a certified laboratory. Once the water is safe, the KDHE will rescind the boil water advisories.

Butler County RWD 3 customers with questions can call the water system at 620-476-2288. Cassoday water customers can call 620-735-4252.

Customers of either water system can also call KDHE at 785-296-5514. You can also click here to learn more on the KDHE’s website.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.