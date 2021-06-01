Two boys injured in accidental shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says two boys, ages 12 and 15, are recovering after an accidental shooting late Monday.

A police officer was patrolling through an apartment complex in the 8800 block of E. Harry shortly after 11 p.m. He heard shouting and went to investigate.

The officer found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot to the hand and a 15-year-old boy with a shot to the leg. The boys were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a police spokesperson, investigators learned the boys were messing with a handgun when it discharged, striking both of them.

Police say these types of incidents are preventable. They offer this advice:

If you own a gun:

  • Always store guns unloaded and locked
  • Use a gun case, gun safe, or lockbox for safer storage
  • Store ammunition in a separate location
  • Talk to your children about gun safety

If you find a gun:

  • If you find a gun, leave it alone and tell an adult
  • Always assume a gun is loaded
  • Never point a gun at anyone
  • Ask your parents about proper gun safety

