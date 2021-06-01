Two boys injured in accidental shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says two boys, ages 12 and 15, are recovering after an accidental shooting late Monday.
A police officer was patrolling through an apartment complex in the 8800 block of E. Harry shortly after 11 p.m. He heard shouting and went to investigate.
The officer found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot to the hand and a 15-year-old boy with a shot to the leg. The boys were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a police spokesperson, investigators learned the boys were messing with a handgun when it discharged, striking both of them.
Police say these types of incidents are preventable. They offer this advice:
If you own a gun:
- Always store guns unloaded and locked
- Use a gun case, gun safe, or lockbox for safer storage
- Store ammunition in a separate location
- Talk to your children about gun safety
If you find a gun:
- If you find a gun, leave it alone and tell an adult
- Always assume a gun is loaded
- Never point a gun at anyone
- Ask your parents about proper gun safety