Two children struck by vehicle while playing in flood waters, one in critical condition Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN News. [ + - ] Video

ROSEHILL, Kan. (KSNW) - Two boys have been taken to the hospital after they were struck by a car while playing in flood waters.

It happened in the 900 block of Rosehill road near the fire station shortly after 5 p.m..

The 8-year-old and 11-year-old boys were transported to a Wichita hospital, one in serious condition and the other in critical.

One resident says she heard the screams and the impact. That's when she came running outside and says the boys were playing in the water.

She says she thought it was a car crash, but quickly learned two boys had been injured. She and her fiance were some of the first people on scene. Rose Hill Police say they were told two boys crossing the roadway were struck by a vehicle. They were transported to the hospital.

"I got close enough, and I saw that it definitely wasn't a dog, it was definitely a person lying there, so she stayed back and started directing traffic," said Mark Nieland, Rose Hill.

"We have a little boy that just turned six, so they're right around our two youngest age, and it could've been one of them," said Crystal Pulliam, Rose Hill.