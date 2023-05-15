WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Moths by the masses, hiding in garage doors, cars, and patios. Many said this isn’t the norm. Experts said these Army Cutworms are native to Kansas. Two contributing factors make this year worse.

Miller moths are becoming a nuisance to Kansans.

“We just noticed that the water heater wasn’t working well,” said Angie Weber.

Weber lives out in the country near Valley Center.

She said there are a lot of moths inside and outside of her home, even finding shelter in her water heater’s exhaust pipe.

“Sure enough, they were packed down in the bottom,” said Weber.

A plumber had to unclog the pipe, costing Weber $200.

“It was pretty gross and not a good thing that they cost me money,” said Weber.

It’s a daily chore of sweeping for Kelly Kennedy, who lives in Haysville. His barn is filled with the insects each morning.

“I spend my evenings swinging at moths and stuff and trying to kill them,” said Kelly Kennedy.

The problem has brought a surge of calls to Patton Termite and Pest.

“I’ve done this for almost 20 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Patton Termite and Pest President Gerry Marsh.

Warmer temperatures are allowing the insects to grow longer, and the drought isn’t helping either.

“We don’t normally see this many because when the soil is wet, it kind of creates a fungus within it and that fungus will actually kill these caterpillars,” said Great Plains Nature Center Digital Media Lead Naturalist Katlin Vargas.

Experts said the moths won’t lay eggs or do damage to your home, and soon the pesky problem should be gone.

“As big of a nuisance as they are to let them kind of make their way over west so they can go feed some grizzly bears,” said Vargas.

Over the next few weeks, the moths will head west to pollinate flowers and be a source of food for grizzly bears.

As we wait for them to migrate, experts said turning off unnecessary lights at night and vacuuming them up if inside can help remove them.

Experts said the moths should die off or migrate by sometime in June.