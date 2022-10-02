WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A teen boy and a woman were critically injured after a house fire early Sunday morning in Andover, according to police.

It happened in the 300 block of Clubhouse Circle just after 1:30 a.m.

Multiple crews from Andover, Wichita, Sedgwick, and Butler counties responded.

A young girl who also lives in the home was away for the night.

But the family’s father is still unaccounted for, police believe he is still in the home.

There is no word on the cause of the fire and crews are investigating.