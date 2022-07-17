HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been critically injured in a crash in Harvey County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 135 between Hesston and Newton.

According to Hesston Fire/EMS Chief Russ Buller, one of the vehicles involved was going at a highway speed north on the I-135 when a car headed south crossed the meridian and collided with the northbound car head-on.

Both cars had significant damage, according to Buller.

Buller says the Interstate has since been cleared, and traffic is able to go back through.

Each driver was the only occupant in the car. They were both taken to Wichita-area hospitals in critical condition.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.