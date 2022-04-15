WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Is your family or friend group struggling to agree on where to eat out for dinner? How does heading to a food truck court sound?

Friday

On Friday, April 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Delano Food Truck Court is hosting ‘A Night in Delano.’ This event will feature 11 different food trucks and music by DJ O.G.P.

The trucks:

Funky Monkey Munchies Chino-Latino local fusion, such as a variety of tacos and crab rangoon fries The ‘Berg Shaved Ice Bus Specializes in a variety of flavored shaved ice, including wedding cake and root beer float Brazita Bites Brazilian treats such as coxinha and churros Urban Skillet Specializes in popular foods, such as nachos and jalapeño poppers, with a unique twist Ken ‘N Barbie’z Rollin’ Diner Offers a new take on classic meals such as fajita fries and deep-fried corn on the cob Smokin’ Diner Specializes in meat and fried snacks such as pulled pork sandwiches and fried mushrooms The Shake Truck Offers a variety of fruit and protein shakes, including banana nut bread and nutter butter Noble House Hawaiian Plate Authentic Hawaiian Food, including poke and Huli Huli chicken U-Hungry Food Truck Specializes in American foods such as catfish dinner and bacon chili cheese dogs Brown Box Bakery Offers gourmet cupcakes, including River City stout and salted caramel Primos Food Truck Mexican food such as burritos, tortas, and Mexican hamburgers

The food truck court is located at 220 South Handley Street in Delano.

Saturday

If you can’t make it to Friday’s event, there will be a ‘Food Truck Party‘ at The Fusion restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas, on Saturday, April 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with five of the food trucks listed above.

At this party, guests will be able to enjoy inside dining provided by The Fusion, music provided by DJ O.G.P., an Easter Egg Hunt, Easter games, and even a raffle.

The trucks:

Big B’s Beef Authentic Chicago-style foods such as Chicago dogs and pizza puffs The Artichoke Big Granny’s Offers BBQ foods and “macaritos,” which are macaroni and cheese burritos The Big Nerd Specializes in burgers and tacos Taters ‘N Toppings Offers potato-based dishes where you choose your type of potato base and its toppings Vella’s Exotic Egg Roll Specializes in unique egg rolls such as Philly cheesesteak and mac ‘n cheese Smokin’ Diner U-Hungry Noble House The Shake Truck Ken ‘N Barbie’z Urban Skillet

In addition, donations will be accepted for the ICT Street Team. Guests can drop off snacks (crackers, fruit cups, peanut butter) or first aid items (adhesive bandages, peroxide, antibiotic ointments, etc.) to any food truck to be entered into a drawing for free gift certificates.

To stay up to date with the food truck scene in Wichita, click here.