Two dead after crash Friday in Rice County

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Rice County.

Rice County received a 911 call of the accident around 3:30 at the intersection of Avenue V & 22nd Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene with a crash involving involving two vehicles.

The driver of northbound vehicle 84-year-old Dale Hoover died at the scene. The passenger, 80-year-old Delores Hoover, died days later.

Several others in an eastbound vehicle were also injured. The case is under investigation.

