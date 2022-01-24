Two men killed in early morning car crash southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after two people died in a vehicle crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kansas Highway 42 and 119th Street West, southwest of Wichita.

Trooper Chad Crittenden said a Toyota Camry was going south on K-42 and a Chevy Suburban was headed west when both vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection. Both drivers died at the scene.

Crittenden said the driver of the Camry is a man in his 50s from Wichita. He said the driver of the Chevy was a man in his 40s from Barber County.

The Wichita Police Department is helping with traffic control at the accident scene. The intersection is expected to be closed until at least 8 a.m.