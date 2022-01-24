Two men killed in early morning car crash southwest of Wichita

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after two people died in a vehicle crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kansas Highway 42 and 119th Street West, southwest of Wichita.

Trooper Chad Crittenden said a Toyota Camry was going south on K-42 and a Chevy Suburban was headed west when both vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection. Both drivers died at the scene.

Crittenden said the driver of the Camry is a man in his 50s from Wichita. He said the driver of the Chevy was a man in his 40s from Barber County.

The Wichita Police Department is helping with traffic control at the accident scene. The intersection is expected to be closed until at least 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories