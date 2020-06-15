OSBORNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead following a rollover crash in Osborne County.
The rollover happened before 11 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 281 11 miles south of Osborne.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep with two inside went off the road and rolled a unknown number of times. Both occupants were jected.
The victims were identified as 85-year-old Thomas F. Scott and 77-year-old Nyla J. Scott of Chambers, Nebraska.
They were not wearing seatbelts according to the KHP report.
LATEST STORIES:
- Memorial service to be held Friday for former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer
- Two dead following rollover crash in Osborne County
- US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea
- Gallery: June 2020 Shots of the Day
- Wichita real estate market hot, hot, hot