Two dead following rollover crash in Osborne County

OSBORNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead following a rollover crash in Osborne County.

The rollover happened before 11 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 281 11 miles south of Osborne.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep with two inside went off the road and rolled a unknown number of times. Both occupants were jected.

The victims were identified as 85-year-old Thomas F. Scott and 77-year-old Nyla J. Scott of Chambers, Nebraska.

They were not wearing seatbelts according to the KHP report.

