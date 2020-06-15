Two dead following rollover crash in Osborne County

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol_412586

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

OSBORNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead following a rollover crash in Osborne County.

The rollover happened before 11 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 281 11 miles south of Osborne.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep with two inside went off the road and rolled a unknown number of times. Both occupants were jected.

The victims were identified as 85-year-old Thomas F. Scott and 77-year-old Nyla J. Scott of Chambers, Nebraska.

They were not wearing seatbelts according to the KHP report.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories