DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 51-year-old woman and 47-year-old man are dead following a shooting in Derby early Monday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East McClelland Drive.

Derby Police Chief Brandon Russell said police went to the address to investigate a gunshot. Within minutes, police were at the home and heard another gunshot.

Police went inside and found the man and woman dead. On Tuesday, the City of Derby sent out a news release saying the shooting was determined to be a murder-suicide due to indicated evidence.

The Sedgwick County coroner will perform autopsies. The identities of the man and woman have not been released.