WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A hit and run involving a motorcycle and SUV in west Wichita has left two people dead in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Police say that around 2:20 a.m., they received a call about a collision between a motorcycle and a green SUV. When fire crews arrived, they found the motorcycle in the street.

There was a lone rider that was still on the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The other occupant had been thrown off the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the green SUV allegedly drove off, but police say the driver’s father brought him back to the scene to talk to police.

An investigation is still ongoing.