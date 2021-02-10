Collision claims 2 lives in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a crash north of Salina around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened on U.S. 81 in southern Ottawa County. The KHP said they received a report that a 2020 Ford Escape was southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 81. The Escape struck a 2017 Chevy Traverse in the passing lane.

The driver of the Ford, 96-year-old Thomas Huiett of Salina, was killed. The driver of the Chevy, 30-year-old Tasha Meitler of Delphos, also died in the collision. An 8-year-old girl was also in the Chevy. She was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

