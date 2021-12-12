2 earthquakes felt in Saline County Saturday evening

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two more earthquakes rattled residents in north-central Kansas Saturday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey said nearly 100 people reported feeling the earthquake that struck four miles southwest of Gypsum shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The magnitude 3.8 earthquake came several days after a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported near the same area on Wednesday.

Officials another milder earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was also reported in the area earlier on Saturday evening.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from Saturday’s quakes.

