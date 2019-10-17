Breaking News
Two employees receive burns in explosion at Dodge City Cargill facility

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two employees were injured in an explosion at a small stand-alone building at the Cargill facility in Dodge City Thursday morning.

Officials tell KSN News, there was an explosion, and the cause is under investigation.

Cargill said as an extra precaution, production will be suspended today.

“We are grateful for the partnership of the local emergency medical response team. Our focus is on the safety of our employees and getting the best care for our colleagues,” said Daniel Sullivan, media relations director at Cargill.

Cargill said they expect to be operational soon.

