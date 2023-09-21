ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — Two families lost everything when a duplex in Rose Hill caught fire Tuesday.

According to Butler County Fire District #3, firefighters responded around 1:30 p.m. to the report of a house fire in the 1700 block of N. Main St.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters were met with fire coming from the side of the house and a fire in the attic.

“Fire crews made an aggressive interior and exterior attack along with a search of the structure,” said BCFD3. “The fire was brought under control and extinguished.”

BCFD3 says all residents were able to safely escape. No one was reportedly injured.

The duplex was left with extensive damage to the inside and outside of the home.

According to a GoFundMe set up for one of the families affected, they lost everything on their daughter’s first birthday.

“They need any help that they can get to help them start their life over again. So whatever you can do to help them out will be much appreciated,” the GoFundMe stated.

The family also takes care of their disabled dad.

To donate to this family’s GoFundMe, click here.

A GoFundMe set up for the other family affected, the Rankin family, states they lost everything as well.

“If you can donate, anything would help, and we would truly appreciate it.. any clothing or furniture would also help..” stated the GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe says the family of four is to become a family of five in 10 weeks.

To donate to the Rankin family’s GoFundMe, click here.