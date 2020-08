Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in a fire that started in a garage Friday morning. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two firefighters were injured while fighting a fire early Friday morning in Northwest Wichita.

Around 5:30 a.m., Wichita fire crews responded to the fire at 6400 W. Warren Cir., near 13th and Ridge.

Flames could be seen coming from the garage as firefighters arrived.

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The residents of the home were able to get out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.