Two firefighters remain hospitalized after Sunday fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–Two firefighter are still in the hospital after a massive house fire Sunday night near Waco and 13th. Another person hurt after trying to rush inside with the fire burned.

Monday we are getting new details on how many people were hurt in Sunday’s fire. The Wichita Fire Department is still investigating the cause of last night’s fire and is reminding people to have a plan in case a fire hits their home.

Sunday night five people were taken to the hospital after the fire.

Two firefighters are still in the hospital. One suffering severe burns, another in the cardiac ICE after feeling back and shoulder pain.

“We would like for our firefighters to be kept in your thoughts and prayers at this time and hopefully they will be able to be evaluated and released soon,” said Ballalion Chief Jose Ocadiz, with the Wichita Fire dept.

Two other firefighters were treated and released for shoulder injuries and burns. Another person was taken to the St. Francis burn unit with smoke inhalation and other injuries, their condition is unknown.

The Wichita Fire Department said that person ran into the home while it was on fire. It took 3 firemen to restrain them.

“It is important that citizens let us do our jobs with our gear on and the training that we received because without the air pack and his protective clothing that we have he wouldn’t have gotten that far inside the structure itself,” said Battalion Chief Ocadiz.

Investigators said the fire caused $65,000 in damage. We’ll follow the investigation and bring you any updates both on air and online.