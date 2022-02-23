NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says two of its deputies are on administrative leave after someone claimed harassment by the deputies.

In a post on social media at noon Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said that recently administration was made aware of alleged harassment claims against the two deputies. It goes on to say the sheriff’s office has begun an internal investigation to gather more information. In the meantime, the deputies are on leave.

The post ends with, “We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and will respond appropriately once the investigation is completed.”

KSN reached out to Harvey County to see if there is more information available. A spokesperson said he does not have any information to release, just that it is a personnel issue that remains under investigation.