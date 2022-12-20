Dispatchers say two people have potentially serious injuries after this crash in the 1900 block of N. Rock Road on Dec. 20, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County EMS are on the scene of a vehicle crash in northeast Wichita.

The crash happened around noon Tuesday in the 1900 block of North Rock Road. That is right next to the popular Bradley Fair Shopping Center.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say one victim has critical injuries, and another person has potentially serious injuries.

The Wichita Police Department said the crash is affecting traffic on Rock Road from 17th Street North to 21st Street North. Drivers should expect traffic delays and may want to look for alternate routes.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.