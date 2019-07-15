2 Wichita roads will close for repairs and upgrades

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two heavy traffic roads in the Wichita area will be closing for maintenance starting tomorrow.

A popular road that connects west Wichita to downtown is set to close for several months.

Starting tomorrow McClean between Maple and Douglas will shut down. This will let crews make street and infrastructure improvements around the new baseball stadium. The area is set to reopen next April.

Also starting tomorrow traffic on the US 54 east-bound and west-bound bridges over the BNSF railroad in Augusta will only have one lane open each way.

If you are driving there could be some delays while crews work on patching and resurfacing the bridge decks. Construction should be finished by the end of November.