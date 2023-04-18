Two hospitalized after crash in downtown Wichita at the intersection of East Central Avenue and North Broadway Avenue (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were seriously injured in a downtown Wichita crash Tuesday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they got a call around 7:45 p.m. for the report of a crash at the intersection of East Central Avenue and North Broadway Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found three people involved in the crash.

“One of them was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, second one was taken to a local hospital in a little bit less serious condition, and the third person is going to be released at the scene,” Lieutenant Joe Camp said.

Initially, one of the victims was triaged as critical condition.

Two hospitalized after crash in downtown Wichita at the intersection of East Central Avenue and North Broadway Avenue (KSN Photo)

Camp says they are still investigating how the wreck happened.

“Well, we’re still trying to figure that out, but one car was headed eastbound, and we believe another car was headed southbound,” Camp said. “At this time, we don’t know for sure who had red lights or who had green lights, but we’re trying to investigate that and talk to as many people as we can to figure that out.”

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.