WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men were critically injured after being shot at an east Wichita nightclub late Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 11:40 p.m., officers were patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, 10001 E. Kellogg Dr, when several gunshots were fired inside the nightclub.

The WPD says officers ran towards the entrance and were met by a large number of people exiting the building.

Officers say they entered ONYX and located a 36-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his body. They began life-saving measures before he was taken to a local hospital.

According to Wichita police, while officers were processing the scene at the nightclub, a 35-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The WPD says an investigation revealed that nearly 900 people were inside ONYX when a physical disturbance occurred between two different groups of people.

“During this disturbance, someone brandished a gun and fired several rounds, striking the two victims,” the WPD said.

If anyone has any information on this case, the WPD asks you to please call investigators at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.