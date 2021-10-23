Two in critical condition after being shot in road rage incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were shot in a road rage incident near the intersection of Kellogg and Washington Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Wichita police received a call of a shooting, according to Sergeant Brian Mock.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two people shot, a 26-year-old woman believed to have been the driver and an approximately 25-year-old man believed to be in the front passenger seat, according to Sgt. Mock.

They were both transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Sgt. Mock says they were headed eastbound on Kellogg when they were involved in some sort of road rage incident with another vehicle.

Several shots were fired from a white four-door car.

Kellogg was closed off for a brief period of time but has since been reopened.