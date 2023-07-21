WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that originated in Bel Aire ended in north Wichita on Friday night.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says the chase wound through northeast Wichita before ending in a crash near the intersection of Salina Street and Salina Court.

Bel Aire Police said the chase started as a traffic stop on 37th Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at high speeds through Wichita and ended up coming down a dead-end road.

Police said the car stopped, and the driver and passenger fled from the vehicle before they were caught. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with cuts on his hand that police think were caused by a fence.

The chase involved the Bel Aire Police Department, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.