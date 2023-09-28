WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people are in custody Thursday afternoon after one ran from a Sedgwick County deputy and another one threatened the deputy.

According to Sedgwick County, just after 2 p.m., a deputy was attempting to serve an arrest warrant to a woman for a probation violation near the intersection of East 13th Street North and North Poplar Street.

When attempting to serve the arrest warrant, the woman ran from the deputy.

According to the County, there was a man inside the home who threatened to kill the deputy.

Sedgwick County says the deputy backed off and called for help.

The woman and the man were both later taken into custody.

According to Sedgwick County, the man also had a warrant for a probation violation.