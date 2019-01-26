Two in custody following police chase, crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two are in custody following a police chase that ended in north Wichita

Wichita (KSNW) - Two people are in custody following a police chase that started in Harvey County.

The Harvey County Sheriff's Department says that shortly before 10:00 p,m. on Friday, a deputy made a traffic stop for a traffic violation. Once the deputy had the vehicle stopped, the driver of the vehicle sped off and the deputy initiated a pursuit.

The driver fled southbound on Interstate 135 into Sedgwick County. Speeds during the chase were between 90 and 105 miles per hour.

The driver exited on 53rd Street North and went west to Broadway then south on Broadway to 29th Street North. At one point the Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to deploy stop sticks but the driver was able to drive around them and continue.

The chase continued south on Amidon where the driver lost one of his tires and he crashed at 15th Street North.

The driver, who has warrants for his arrest, and his female passenger were taken into custody at the scene.

The sheriff's department spokesman also said that the vehicle that was reported stolen out of Wichita.

Both the driver and passenger have been booked into the Harvey County Detention Center.