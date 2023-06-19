WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash in east Wichita Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 24-year-old man from Wichita driving a 2023 Honda Civic southbound on Greenwich Road was being pursued by a deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The KHP says at the same time, a 65-year-old man driving a 2004 Lexus LS was northbound on Greenwich Road, turning left onto East Kellogg Drive.

The KHP says the driver evading the deputy could not slow down fast enough and hit the Lexus LS as it was turning.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with suspected minor injuries.