WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were injured Wednesday when a car crashed into a house south of Wichita.

The call came in shortly before 2:20 p.m. from the 3000 block of E. Locust St. Sedgwick County Dispatch says two have been injured, one with serious injuries.

Emergency services and first responders are on the scene.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to provide updates as they are received.