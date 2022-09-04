WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was arrested on Sunday after crashing a pickup truck into multiple vehicles and fleeing into a house.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a disturbance with a weapon was reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 37th Street North and Arkansas.

Officers say a vehicle had hit multiple other vehicles and continued north to 53rd Street North. When he got to 53rd Street, he started going west, colliding with three other vehicles in different areas.

Police say the suspect and another person were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD says the man jumped out of the truck near the intersection of 53rd and Maize after it caught fire. He then ran into a nearby house. It was not his house, police said, and he had “no reason” to be inside the home. There were people in the home, but officers responded quickly, and they were not injured.

Police believe alcohol to be a factor in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.