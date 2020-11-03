Two injured when vehicle crashes into building in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to an injury accident Monday evening involving a vehicle crashing into a building at 3801 North Broadway. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Two occupants in the vehicle were injured. They had to be extricated by the fire department due to damage to their vehicle. Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The building was occupied at the time of the crash, but the occupant was in a backroom and didn’t sustain any injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Wichita police.

3801 North Broadway crash

