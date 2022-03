CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been injured in a car crash that happened in Cheney on Sunday.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the intersection of 391st Street West and 15th Street South.

One of the cars involved ended up off the roadway.

Due to the crash, one person suffered minor injuries and another was critically injured. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.