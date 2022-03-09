WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have critical injuries after a crash west of Wichita Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at MacArthur and 135th Street West around 9 a.m.

It originally came out as an injury crash with someone pinned in the vehicle, but dispatchers say that turned out not to be the case. No victims were pinned inside.

A KSN photojournalist has arrived at the scene. From his picture, it appears there were two vehicles involved in the crash. We are waiting to hear from law enforcement to find out what happened.

We will update this story as we get more information. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.