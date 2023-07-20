WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a man and woman have critical injuries after a crash between a semitruck and a car in north Wichita.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday at 33rd Street North and Broadway, along the railroad tracks.

“The passenger car was southbound on Broadway. The semitruck was pulling out. A collision occurred,” Sgt David Inkelaar, Wichita Police Department, said. “We have two that are critical, critically injured and taken to a local hospital.”

The victims are a man and a woman.

Police closed a portion of Broadway while dealing with the crash.

“We contacted the railroad to let them know that we have this, but we’re trying to get the truck off the tracks right now,” Inkelaar said.

He said the crash is still under investigation.