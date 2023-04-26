WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were injured in a highway crash in north Wichita Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Raul Carrillo, a small four-door passenger vehicle and an SUV collided on northbound Interstate 135 north of E. 21st St. N.

“The passenger vehicle came to a rest on the outside shoulder,” Carrillo said. “The SUV went through the ditch, through a KDOT fence and then hit a detached garage at a home.”

The garage was located in the 1700 block of E. McFarland St.

According to Carrillo, the driver of the SUV and a child passenger were taken to a local hospital. Sedgwick County dispatch says they received non-life-threatening injuries.

Carrillo says an investigation is ongoing.