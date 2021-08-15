Two injured in north Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting on 18th and Poplar Sunday around 1 a.m.

According to WPD, when officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a vehicle leaving the area. Inside it, there were two victims in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

“They were seen at the hospital for their wounds,” said Sergeant James Hook with the WPD.

Sergeant Hook says he believes the shooting happened outside on the street. WPD is still looking for a suspect.

“Community partner to help us with the information since obviously, we can’t be everywhere at once so very helpful,” said Hook.

The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this case, they can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 3(16) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.