PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon in Park City, north of Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Scott Banks, of El Dorado, was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson MC. His passenger was 59-year-old Judy Banks, also of El Dorado.

According to the KHP, the Banks were headed southbound on Interstate 135 at the 77th St exit, when for an unknown reason, Scott lost control. The motorcycle came to a stop on the roadway.

The two were both taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.