WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident on the ramp from westbound K-96 to southbound I-135 in north Wichita.

A KSN photographer was driving by the scene and says a tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp.

Dispatchers tell us one person has potentially critical injuries, another person has serious injuries.

Troopers are closing the ramp as they investigate. Drivers may want to avoid the area until the accident scene is cleared.

