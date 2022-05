WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire trucks and emergency services responded to a house fire in south Wichita Friday afternoon. Dispatchers tell KSN that two people are injured.

The call came in from dispatch around 4:00 p.m. The home is near the intersection of Willow Way and Juniper St.

Dispatchers say that one of the victims has more serious injuries.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.