WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in southeast Wichita has injured four people, three critically.
The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at Pawnee and Hillside.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a vehicle had struck a traffic pole. Four people were inside.
Fire and EMS arrived, and all four were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Sedgwick County Dispatch initially reported that there were only two injured.
Police said video footage shows the vehicle going at a “fairly good rate of speed,” but they don’t have an exact speed. The vehicle was going “well beyond” the posted speed limit.
An investigation is ongoing.