WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in southeast Wichita has injured four people, three critically.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at Pawnee and Hillside.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a vehicle had struck a traffic pole. Four people were inside.

Fire and EMS arrived, and all four were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Four people injured in crash at Hillside and Pawnee on Oct. 24, 2023 (KSN Photo)

Sedgwick County Dispatch initially reported that there were only two injured.

Police said video footage shows the vehicle going at a “fairly good rate of speed,” but they don’t have an exact speed. The vehicle was going “well beyond” the posted speed limit.

An investigation is ongoing.