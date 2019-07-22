Two injured when boat strikes bridge in southeast Kansas

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured on Saturday when their boat struck a bridge at a high rate of speed.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the Fall River at the 70th Street bridge.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said the boat had four occupants, and two were injured in the collision. A man suffered a head laceration and another woman was ejected and sustained hip and ankle injuries. Two others were also ejected but were not injured.

Due to debris and flooding, the occupants were extracted by water-craft operated by Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism personnel. The KDWPT is investigating the accident.