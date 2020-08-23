Two inmates escape from Cowley County Jail

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two inmates who escaped from the Cowley County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s office, inmates Rocky Leroy Brown, 26, and Noah Jaymes Oats, 19, escaped from the facility around 3 p.m. They were last seen on Loomis between 9th and 10th Street wearing white t-shirts and tan pants.

Officials say the inmates were porters for the jail and while on one of their duties they managed to jump the facility’s fence and escape.

The sheriff’s office says one of the imamates, Rocky Leroy Brown, is registered as a violent offender.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of these individuals contact (620) 221-5447 or call 911.

