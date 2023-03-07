MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two juveniles were airlifted to a medical center in Wichita, and a third was injured after a car crash in Marion County Monday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, just after 3 p.m., there was a single-car rollover crash near the intersection of 190th Street and Quail Creek Road.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says there were three juveniles in the car that were injured. One of them was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, and the other two were airlifted to a medical center in Wichita.

An investigation is ongoing. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing other information at this time.