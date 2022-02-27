TURPIN, Okla. (KSNW) – Two people have died, and two others are in critical condition after a crash in Oklahoma.

It happened on Sunday just after 2:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 83, approximately eight miles north of Turpin in Beaver County.

The circumstances around the crash are still under investigation, but Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two vehicles were involved.

OHP said two passengers from the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander died at the scene. They have been identified as Itzel Guadarrama-Ornelas, 23, of Ulysses and Samuel Hurtado, 26, of Liberal.

The driver of the Outlander and another passenger identified Araceli Anchondo, 23, of Garden City, were transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Both suffered critical injuries.

The driver of Ford pickup that was involved was not injured.