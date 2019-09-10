Two Kansans diagnosed with West Nile virus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the first time this year, there are human cases of West Nile virus in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirms one person in Sedgwick County and one person in McPherson County have the virus.

“Last year we had 47 cases, so it has been a quieter year for West Nile virus human infections, but we have found West Nile virus in mosquitoes, so it still is important for people to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” said Amie Cook, West Nile Virus Surveillance Coordinator, KDHE.

Ninety of the state’s 105 counties are at high risk for West Nile virus.

RELATED LINK | Kansas West Nile Virus Weekly Surveillance and Transmission Risk Report

The virus is transmitted by mosquito bites.

The KDHE says there are several things you can do to prevent getting bitten by mosquitoes when you are outside.

Wear mosquito repellent

Wear long sleeves and long pants

Use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens

People over 50 or those who are immune compromised may consider adjusting outdoor activity to avoid peak mosquito hours (from dusk to dawn)

To reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home, empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths on a regular basis

LATEST STORIES: