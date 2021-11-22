Man run over by Kiowa County deputy last year dies in confrontation with KC police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Two officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department were injured and a man was killed during an incident Monday afternoon.

Police first received reports around 2:30 p.m. of an individual standing in the middle of the street looking at the sky and jumping in front of traffic near North 57th Street and Interstate 70.

Officers arrived on the scene and a struggle over an officer’s gun led to shots being fired, according to KCKPD.

Two officers are being treated for minor injuries at area hospitals.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. He has not been identified at this time, but multiple sources confirm the man involved was 35-year-old Lionel Womack.

Womack filed a federal lawsuit after a Kiowa County Sheriff’s deputy ran over him after a traffic stop and chase in August of 2020. Womack had just left the KCKPD as a detective.

Arthur Hayes said the suspect was his son-in-law. He said the two remained close even after Hayes’ daughter and the man divorced.

“I can’t say he was walking down the street with a gun; I can’t say he was walking down the street stopping traffic, all I know is he’s not here anymore,” Hayes said. “And I have two grandkids that are not going to have a dad.”

“He was just a good person all the way around,” Hayes said.

The investigation is ongoing by KCKPD and the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.