Two Kansas men arrested on federal charges in U.S. Capitol riot

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas men identified as Proud Boys have been arrested on federal charges related to the violence on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
FBI Special Agents arrested William Norman Chrestman and Christopher Charles Kuehn, both of Olathe, Thursday, the Kansas City FBI branch reported.
The two are facing charges related to the riot including the following:
- Conspiracy
- Civil disorder
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
Chrestman also faces an additional charge of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer. They were taken into custody without incident.
U.S. prosecutors alleged that five people worked with Kansas City Proud Boys to breach Congress on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reported.
Click here to view the full list of FBI arrests and charges stemming from the Capitol Breach case.