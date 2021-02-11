Two Kansas men arrested on federal charges in U.S. Capitol riot

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas men identified as Proud Boys have been arrested on federal charges related to the violence on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

FBI Special Agents arrested William Norman Chrestman and Christopher Charles Kuehn, both of Olathe, Thursday, the Kansas City FBI branch reported.

William Norman Crestman

Christopher Charles Kuehn

The two are facing charges related to the riot including the following:

Conspiracy

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Chrestman also faces an additional charge of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer. They were taken into custody without incident.

U.S. prosecutors alleged that five people worked with Kansas City Proud Boys to breach Congress on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reported.

