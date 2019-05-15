Two kayakers rescued from swollen Walnut River near El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Two women have been rescued from very fast waters on the Walnut River near the El Dorado reservoir. It happened just before noon.

“One of the boats overturned, and one of the individuals went into the water,” said El Dorado Deputy Fire Chief Tony Yaghjian.

Rescuers were called to the Walnut River after a report of kayaks overturned. But just as they were putting boats into the water to rescue the women, the El Dorado reservoir dam sirens sounded.

The Army Corp of Engineers was beginning to let nearly double the amount of water of of the spillway gates to relieve some of the reservoir.

“And with the operations, we were able to contact the state park and then the Corp of Engineers and were able to quickly start reversing the process so we can execute our rescue,” said Yaghjian.

The women were located quickly because one was able to make a call from her cell phone to say her friend had gone into the waters.

“911 was able to triangulate their position and actually find them on the river,” said Scott Stueven, Deputy Director of Butler County EMS. “So that gave us a good general idea of where their location was before we ever arrived.”

Two women and their dog were rescued. Both were wearing life jackets. Neither was injured.

“Oh, A+. A+,” said Yaghjian. “Everybody got out of the water. Nobody got injured. Our guys didn’t get injured. No damage to equipment so I would say today’s operation is a huge success.”

Officials warn the Walnut River continue to move quickly so they urge caution being around the water.

FOLLOW KSN’S CRAIG ANDRES ON TWITTER

LOCATION OF WATER RESCUE