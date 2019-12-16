Two KDOT plow trucks hit from behind

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas Department of Transportation snowplows helping clear or treat highways were damaged when they were hit from behind.
In both crashes, motorists hit the plow trucks from behind, causing damage to equipment mounted on the back of the trucks. One crash occurred in Wichita and the other on I-135 south of Newton.
In the crash south of Newton, just north of K-196, the driver of the car that ran into the KDOT truck was taken to a hospital with a possible serious injury, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
It wasn’t clear whether the motorist in the Wichita crash was injured.
The two KDOT drivers had no apparent injuries.
The KDOT trucks must operate at lower speeds while plowing snow and laying down brine or salt to battle ice.
Motorists should be alert and slow down when approaching plow trucks and give the trucks extra space.
