WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of another fatal accident south of Wichita.

It happened at 119th Street South and Hydraulic around 1:30 p.m. The intersection is east of the Kansas Star Casino and west of Mulvane.

Authorities said at least two people are dead. Two others were seriously injured.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates online on KSN.com and KSN News.

LATEST STORIES: